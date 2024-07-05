Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 5 vs San Francisco Giants
The Cleveland Guardians, after a series victory against the Chicago White Sox, are set to begin a three-game stretch versus the San Francisco Giants.
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs San Francisco Giants
O/U: 8.5
CLE SP: Tanner Bibee (7-2, 3.47 ERA)
SF Probable SP: Erik Miller (2-2, 3.69 ERA)
Guardians ace Tanner Bibee will kick off the three-game series against the Giants. The 25-year-old right-handed pitcher has put together a phenomenal year, racking up seven wins in 17 starts. In the month of June, Bibee went 3-1 while recording a 2.86 ERA and eight strikeouts per game. His total strikeouts is set at 6.5 (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook, a margin that he has cleared in six of his last eight starts.
The Giants' main spark on offense this year has been third basemen Matt Chapman. The veteran slugger is batting .245 on the season with 12 home runs and 42 RBI. In his past five starts, Chapman went 8-for-20 with seven RBI and three multi-hit games. His total bases is set at 0.5 (-165) at DraftKings Sportsbook, which Chapman has cleared this mark in four of his last five games.
San Francisco's probable starting pitcher for tonight is left-hander Erik Miller. The rookie arm is 2-2 on the season with a 3.69 ERA in 40 games. Miller has started eight games in 2024 for the Giants, but mainly is used out of the bullpen. When he starts, he tends to be an "opener" for San Francisco and pitches roughly one inning.
After a rough offensive series against the Kansas City Royals, the Cleveland bats found their groove against the Chicago White Sox. Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan has been on a tear as of late. The All-Star has gone 7-for-17 with a home run in his past five starts while officially touting the highest batting average in the MLB at .367. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+105) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Third basemen Jose Ramirez is once again an intriguing player to watch on Friday night. His total bases is set at 1.5 (-105) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ramirez has not surpassed this total in his past three starts, but could be due to finally reach this mark in the first game of this set.
