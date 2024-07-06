Cleveland Guardians' Betting Guide: July 6 vs San Francisco Giants
Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cleveland Guardians (-1.5) vs San Francisco Giants
O/U: 8.5
CLE SP: Logan Allen (8-4, 5.75 ERA)
SF SP: Kyle Harrison (4-3, 3.96 ERA)
Logan Allen is set to make his 18th start of the season for the Guardians. The left-handed pitcher has been inefficient in 2024 despite carrying an 8-4 record. In his past two starts against the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals, Allen gave up a combined 15 hits and nine runs in 7.1 innings of work. The 25-year-old's total strikeouts is set at 4.5 (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos was a key contributor in Friday night's game, as the young slugger went 2-for-4 against the Guardians. Ramos will have a favorable matchup against Allen tonight, as he is batting .408 with five home runs and 12 RBI against left-handed pitching in 2024. His total bases is set at 1.5 (+105) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
After out-hitting the Giants 11-to-6 yesterday, the Cleveland bats will look to generate more runs Saturday against lefty pitcher Kyle Harrison. The 22-year-old will make his first appearance since June 10 after suffering an ankle injury. Harrison's total strikeouts is set at 3.5 (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
With a left-hander getting the start for the Giants, Guardians power hitter David Fry becomes an intriguing play for bettors. Fry snapped a four-game stretch of not recording a hit in the first game of the series against San Francisco, going 2-for-4 with a double. The utility hitter is batting .324 with five home runs and 19 RBIs against lefties this year. Fry's total hits + runs + RBI is set at 1.5 (-120) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jose Ramirez, once again, will be mentioned as a potential Guardians bat to look out for Saturday afternoon. While his past four games have not been good for bettors, the All-Star third basemen has been destroying lefties this year. The switch-hitter has clearly done better from the right side in 2024, batting .358 with eight home runs and 26 RBI versus left-handed pitching. Ramirez's total bases is set at 1.5 (-110) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
