CC Sabathia Announced As 48th Member Of Guardians Hall of Fame
The Cleveland Guardians Hall of Fame is composed of 47 of the premier players in Cleveland franchise history.
From National Baseball Hall-of-Fame pitchers Bob Feller, Bob Lemon, and Cy Young, to National Baseball Hall-of-Fame hitters Jim Thome, Larry Doby, and Nap Lajoie, Cleveland’s Hall of Fame is an exclusive and elite fraternity of baseball players.
And this summer, another player will be added to this illustrious group.
On Thursday, the Guardians announced on X that starting pitcher CC Sabathia will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame on August 3, which will be during a home series against the Baltimore Orioles.
Soon after the Guardians shared their announcement, Sabathia shared his gratitude for the honor on X.
The left-hander began his 19-year Major League career with Cleveland, as the team selected him with the 20th overall pick in the 1998 MLB Draft out of Vallejo High School in California. Sabathia eventually had a productive eight-year tenure with Cleveland, as he was named a three-time MLB All-Star. His 1,265 strikeouts while with the club rank seventh in Guardians franchise history.
In 2007, he won the American League Cy Young Award, and was an integral part of a starting rotation that was one win away from reaching the World Series.
Sabathia ultimately made 237 starts with Cleveland, going 106-71 with a 3.83 ERA, 19 complete games, seven shutouts, and a 1.27 WHIP. He also fared well in his 15 games at the plate with Cleveland, hitting .300 (12-for-40) with three runs, one double, two home runs, seven RBI, one walk, and a .792 OPS.