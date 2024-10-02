Cleveland Guardians ALDS Game 1, Game 2 Start Time Revealed
The Cleveland Guardians are off during the Wild Card series after they finished the regular season with the second-best record in the American League. They've spent the week playing sim games, getting defensive work in, and taking part in batting practice to stay fresh for the next round of the postseason.
MLB released the schedule for the first two games of the ALDS on Tuesday night, and this is when the Guardians will be playing.
Cleveland will host the first game of the ALDS at Progressive Field, with the first pitch at 1:08 PM EST. Game 1 will be broadcast on both TBS and MAX.
The Guardians will then play Game 2 of the series on Monday afternoon, with a start time of 4:08 PM EST. This game will also be available to watch on TBS, Max, and truTV.
That's just one piece of the puzzle for Cleveland's first postseason appearance since 2022. The team is still waiting to see who their opponent will be in the best-of-five-game series.
The Guardians will either play the Houston Astros or Detroit Tigers in the ALDS. The first game of their series was on Tuesday afternoon, and the Tigers pulled off a 3-1 victory behind a Cy Young-type start from ace Tarik Skubal.
If the Tigers win on Wednesday afternoon, they'll travel to Cleveland to take on the Guardians on Saturday. However, if the Astros win Game 2, a winner-take-all Game 3 will take place on Thursday to see who will earn the right to play in the ALDS.