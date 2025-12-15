Recent Ketel Marte news leaves door open for trade to Cleveland Guardians

Heading into the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings, it was rumored that the Arizona Diamondbacks were going to stick with veteran infielder Katel Marte.

But, following the front office's moves, or lack thereof, the rumors surrounding Marte have once again made their way into headlines.

On Monday, Dec. 15, it was released that Marte has already created a no-trade list. He will achieve 10 and five rights after just 10 days of the 2026 season, allowing him to refuse a trade to any team after that point in time. The list, which he's obviously created well in advance, has five teams: the New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals and Athletics.

Having these five teams on his no-trade list opens the door back up for the Cleveland Guardians, a team that he opted to leave off it. At the very least, he, or his agent, sees the value in going to Cleveland.

And fortunately for the Guardians, they have all the tools to make it happen.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Diamondbacks "want young major-league ready players for Marte, but also would consider prospects they could spin to a third club for the right talent."

The Guardians are the perfect team to trade for Marte

They have the young talent and the cap to bring in a guy like Marte. He's currently on a six-year, $116,500,000 deal that runs through the 2030 season with a player option in 2031. He will be 38 years old when he eventually ends up as an unrestricted free agent.

That would give Cleveland a reliable, veteran presence at second base until prospect Travis Bazzana would be ready to take over the reins of the infield. Marte would also pair really well with the quick, athletic fielding abilities of youngster Brayan Rocchio.

In return, the Diamondbacks could bring in a variety of young talent. They currently have holes in their pitching staff and the outfield. In both areas, the Guardians' front office could move pieces that aren't MLB-ready yet, but have a high ceiling. A few players that the Guardians could consider moving on from are outfielder Jaison Chourio, outfielder Chase DeLauter, right-handed pitcher Khal Stephen or right-handed pitcher Braylon Doughty. Each is Top 8 in the Guardians' pipeline.

And if that isn't enough, the front office could consider moving the polarizing, former No. 1 overall selection, Travis Bazzana. He'd be a near-perfect swap for Marte.

While the Guardians remained quiet during the MLB Winter Meetings, a move to bring in Marte would instantly make up for it. His fielding play, along with his always consistent batting, would pair perfectly with what the Guardians are looking to do in 2026: win.

"We expect to go out and win every night," Vogt said. "We are trying to win as many games as we can so we can have a chance to win a World Series. I think when that's our expectation, whatever expectations or pressure is coming in from the outside, it's not as much as the pressure we put on ourselves."

Marte may have just another year or two of his prime left, but if there's ever a time for the Guardians to make a splash, it's now.

They are set to begin Spring Training in the coming months towards the back half of February, before the MLB season starts on Thursday, March 26, against the Seattle Mariners.