Guardians Veteran Pitcher To Miss Next Start, Per Report
The Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation was finally headed in the right direction after a full season of unknowns for the position group. However, the team is now facing more adversity as their recent trade acquisition will be unavailable in their next game.
Joe Noga of Cleveland.com reported on Friday afternoon that Alex Cobb will miss his next start, which was scheduled to come against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Noga revealed that Cobb is beginning to get a blister on his index finger, and Cleveland's staff is being cautious with him in the extreme heat and humidity.
"It's so unfortunate the year he's had, and it's like you see him, he goes out and has a great outing and then there's this little thing, or he battled a big injury early in the year. Alex wants to pitch, he wants to, he does not like this at all, but we just have to do what's best for the rest of the season."
Luckily, Cleveland had an off day on Thursday which gives them a little flexibility with their rotation. Right now, the plan is for the Guardians against the Dodgers to start Gavin Williams on Saturday and Tanner Bibee on Sunday.
This couldn't come at a worse time for Cobb and the Guardians. The 36-year-old just returned from the injured list last Sunday after breaking his fingernail and looked incredible in that start. He had a perfect game into the sixth inning in Clevealnd's win.
After their trip to Los Angeles, the Guardians face the Chicago White Sox and then head home to play the Tamba Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Hopefully, by returning to the Midwest, where the fall weather is settling in, Cobb can return to the mound.