Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Veteran Pitcher To Miss Next Start, Per Report

Alex Cobb will miss his next start for the Cleveland Guardians with a blister on his index finger.

Tommy Wild

Aug 9, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Alex Cobb (35) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Alex Cobb (35) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images / Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians' starting rotation was finally headed in the right direction after a full season of unknowns for the position group. However, the team is now facing more adversity as their recent trade acquisition will be unavailable in their next game.

Joe Noga of Cleveland.com reported on Friday afternoon that Alex Cobb will miss his next start, which was scheduled to come against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Noga revealed that Cobb is beginning to get a blister on his index finger, and Cleveland's staff is being cautious with him in the extreme heat and humidity.

"It's so unfortunate the year he's had, and it's like you see him, he goes out and has a great outing and then there's this little thing, or he battled a big injury early in the year. Alex wants to pitch, he wants to, he does not like this at all, but we just have to do what's best for the rest of the season."

Alex Cobb delivers a pitch
Sep 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Alex Cobb (35) delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Luckily, Cleveland had an off day on Thursday which gives them a little flexibility with their rotation. Right now, the plan is for the Guardians against the Dodgers to start Gavin Williams on Saturday and Tanner Bibee on Sunday.

This couldn't come at a worse time for Cobb and the Guardians. The 36-year-old just returned from the injured list last Sunday after breaking his fingernail and looked incredible in that start. He had a perfect game into the sixth inning in Clevealnd's win.

After their trip to Los Angeles, the Guardians face the Chicago White Sox and then head home to play the Tamba Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Hopefully, by returning to the Midwest, where the fall weather is settling in, Cobb can return to the mound.

Published
Tommy Wild

TOMMY WILD