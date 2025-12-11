How Emmanuel Clase was almost traded before illegal gambling investigation unfolded

Emmanuel Clase's MLB career and legacy came crumbling down in an instant.

In late July 2025, Clase was put under investigation by MLB due to an investigation into his supposed involvement in an illegal gambling operation. However, over the few weeks leading up to that point, the Cleveland Guardians front office had considered moving on from the multi-time All-Star and two-time American League Reliever of the Year.

Over the course of his six-year career in the majors, he had amassed 360 innings pitched with an impressive ERA of 1.88 and a pWAR of 12.2. He was a strikeout machine, being in the top percentile in fastball velocity, whiff percentage and chase percentage.

But, that all started to falter in the 2024 MLB Postseason, before his ERA dropped to a career-worst 3.23 in 2025. He was hitting a roadblock it seemed, so Cleveland wanted to create a fresh start for the two parties.

According to Zach Meisel of The Athletic, "As the trade deadline approached, though, the Guardians had to pull Clase from the market."

His contract could have been easily moved.

In 2025, his payroll hit was just $4.9 million, followed by $6.4 million in 2026. From then onward, he would have been under club control in 2027 and 2028 for a value of $10 million. Still, even if he would have reached the high of a salary, his career ERA under 2.0 made it worthwhile for a closer of his magnitude.

Closers like Josh Hader and Edwin Diaz are producing payroll hits way higher, with Diaz just recently taking on an average salary of $23 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Clase's contract last year was a primary reason why many contenders were interested in engaging in trade discussions with the Guardians. His elite pitching and affordability made him an eye-catching target.

But, it didn't matter once the investigation began. Now, it looks like the Guardians will get nothing for Clase as his legacy fades into the shadows.

The 27-year-old closer and starting pitcher, Luis Ortiz, both are facing various charges relating to the alleged illegal gambling that was conducted on the diamond. The two allegedly formed a pitch-rigging scheme that netted co-conspirators nearly $500,000.

The indictment against the two focuses on the aspect that the pitchers intentionally threw balls and strikes. Bettors would then be able to wager on what pitches they would be, and with the knowledge of what Ortiz and Clase were going to throw, would make money on the bet. These actions, done by Clase and Ortiz, allegedly started as early as May 2023.

Both, whether individually or through their attorneys, have voiced their beliefs that they are innocent.

The front office has shown that they do not plan on moving forward with either pitcher and have seemingly been planning their future without them in it.

Just yesterday, the team added two new bullpen arms to the roster, both right-handed pitchers, in Jack Carey and Peyton Pallette, who can provide the team with a bit of relief out of the bullpen. While Carey might need a bit of time to develop, Pallette is expected to be on the major league roster from Opening Day forward.

The Guardians are wrapping up Winter Meetings this week and then turn their attention to Spring Training which will start in February 2026.