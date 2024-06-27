Cleveland Guardians Continue To Climb In MLB Power Rankings
The Cleveland Guardians saw their seven-game winning streak snapped by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night, but their recent torrid stretch has them surging up MLB power rankings.
In ESPN's latest set of rankings, they have placed the Guardians third behind the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees, giving a whole lot of love to outfielder Steven Kwan, who is currently slashing .377/.436/.552 with seven home runs and 24 RBI over 235 plate appearances.
Cleveland boasts the best record in the American League at 51-27 and holds a comfortable eight-game lead over the Minnesota Twins for first place in the AL Central.
ESPN notes that the Guardians have finished with the best record in baseball six times in franchise history, most recently doing it in 2007 when they were tied with the Boston Red Sox (96-66).
Cleveland has been rolling on the strength of the league's best bullpen, as the Guardians' relievers have combined to post a minuscule 2.37 ERA. For reference, the next closest is the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lay claim to a 3.02 bullpen ERA.
Additionally, the Guardians' offense has been soaring, thanks mostly in part to the efforts of Kwan, Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor. Plus, rookie first baseman Jhonkensy Noel homered in his first big-league at-bat on Wednesday evening.
Cleveland still has an issue with its starting rotation, which was on full display in its series finale against the Orioles when Logan Allen was shelled for six runs on nine hits (three home runs) in just three innings. His ERA ballooned to 5.72 for the season, and he has now surrendered more earned runs (50) and more homers (18) than any other pitcher in the AL (he has actually given up more long balls than any pitcher in baseball).
The good news is that the Guardians still have plenty of time to make some moves between now and the July 30 MLB trade deadline, and you have to figure that starting pitching is at the top of the list.
Cleveland will kick off a three-game set with the division-rival Kansas City Royals on Thursday evening.