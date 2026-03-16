Stephen Vogt Announces Travis Bazzana Will Not Make the Opening Day Roster

It was bound to happen.

But now that it finally has, there are going to be a ton of frustrated fans.

On Monday, March 16, Cleveland Guardians' manager Stephen Vogt announced that prospects Travis Bazzana and Milan Tolentino, pitcher Pedro Avila and catcher Dom Nunez would not be making the Opening Day roster.

Mason Horodyski of News 5 Cleveland was first on the drop, providing Vogt's official statement on the decision. Vogt said that they would "not be making the team, but they're going to remain in camp with us a few more days."

Big #Guardians News Just Dropped.@MasonHorodyski on it first.



Stephen Vogt has notified infield prospects Travis Bazzana and Milan Tolentino, pitcher Pedro Avila and catcher Dom Nunez that they will not be making the opening team.#GuardsSpring — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) March 16, 2026

Bazzana is obviously the most eye-popping of the four, as the first overall selection of the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft has an exceptional start to 2026. Through play in the World Baseball Classic and spring training, he's flashed power, strong defense and comfort level against high-level competition.

He is currently posting a .286/.333/.500 slashing line with an OPS of .833. In 14 at-bats, he has four knocks, one double and one home run for four RBI. He's also drawn one walk to four strikeouts.

The decision to start him in the minors is likely due to development and a crowded path to playing time. Currently, infielders Brayan Rocchio, Gabriel Arias and Daniel Schneemann are expected to make the starting roster.

"I've seen him play six times now, and every time out, I get more and more impressed," Vogt said about Bazzana. "We know this kid's going to help us a ton and win a lot of games... but again, he needs to go play and get every day at bats and continue to develop."

Tolentino, Nunez and Avila on the other hand, are actually victims of a similar circumstance.

While each is still not fully ready to take on major league action just yet, their respective position groups also have players already in place.

Tolentino would be blocked by Rocchio, Arias and Schneemann, just like Bazzana. Avila would be competing for time against an already loaded bullpen that still needs to determine its go-to arms, and Nunez is certainly not at the same level as current starting catcher Bo Naylor yet. He also wouldn’t take backup roster spots away from utility man David Fry or veteran Austin Hedges.

Initially, this early announcement from Vogt is going to cause negative reactions, mainly due to Bazzana's name being in it, but after taking a step back, it's obvious that the Guardians are prioritizing development and opportunities for more everyday reps.