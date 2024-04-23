The Guardians Are Off To Their Best Start In This Stat In 65 Years
The Stephen Vogt Era has gotten off to a fantastic start for the Cleveland Guardians in 2024.
Cleveland’s 16-6 record through 22 games is the best record in MLB, and tied for the second-best in club history.
But the Guardians have not just been winning plenty of games to start this season. They have been winning early games in a dominant fashion not seen in decades.
According to Baseball Reference, Cleveland’s +52 run differential through 22 games is the team’s best mark since 1959, when Cleveland had a +57 run differential in its first 22 games of the year. The Guardians’ current mark trails only their opening 22-game totals from 1959, 1948 (+58), and 1921 (+60). Cleveland won its last World Series in 1948, while finishing second in the American League in both 1921 and 1959.
The Guardians’ +52 run differential currently leads MLB, and is 14 runs more than the Kansas City Royals’ mark of +38. Cleveland has won four of its games by at least eight runs, and 13 of its 16 wins have been multi-run victories.
Complimentary baseball has been paramount to the Guardians’ success so far this season.
Offensively, Cleveland’s 124 runs scored are tied for the third-most in MLB. The team also ranks top-five in the league in doubles (43, tied for third), RBI, (112, fifth), slugging percentage (.411, fifth), sacrifice hits (3, tied for fifth), and sacrifice flies (10, tied for third).
Pitching-wise, the Guardians’ 72 runs allowed are the second-fewest in MLB. Cleveland also ranks top-five in MLB in shutouts (4, first), fewest hits allowed (158, tied for second), opposing batting average (.218, third), ERA (3.03, fourth), strikeouts (209, fifth).
Although there is plenty of season left, Guardians fans could be in for a memorable year if their team’s productivity and efficiency continue.