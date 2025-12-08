Why the Guardians should not move on from Golden Glove outfielder Steven Kwan

The Cleveland Guardians are coming off a strugglesome 2025 campaign that saw them just barely squeak into the MLB Postseason.

However, even through the bumps in the road, Golden Glove outfielder Steven Kwan's name somehow emerged in trade conversations. The one player, outside of third baseman José Ramírez, who could be relied upon both in the batter's box and in the outfield each game, was somehow thought to be on the block.

And those discussions have not stopped now that the offseason is here.

Kwan, who's a two-time All-Star and a four-time Golden Glove winner, has continuously been one of the best outfielders in MLB. In 2025, the 28-year-old slashed a line of .272/.330/.374 for an OPS of .705. He tacked on 29 doubles and 11 home runs for a career-high 56 RBIs. When the team needed him, he showed up and shone for Cleveland.

Kwan is currently under the control of the Guardians for the next two campaigns, making him a saught-after addition to any organization. He can instantly make a difference for any team in the league.

So, why would they move on from such a reliable and consistent outfielder that still has anywhere from four to six years left of his prime?

Well, they shouldn't.

He's the clear-cut leadoff batter in Cleveland, marking a pretty important role for the organization. He's a multi-time award winner and is the only individual in the team's outfielding unit that can consistently be put out there on gameday with little to no concerns.

The bunch of George Valera, Chase DeLauter and Angel Martinez are all not ready to be declared everyday starters. At least for the next few seasons, keeping Kwan around would also allow the organization to develop their core group of prospects before throwing them to the wolves.

Even if his hitting ever waivers, his fielding provides more than enough of a reason to keep him involved in the action. In left field, he has a career mark of 98.7% in fielding percentage with just 15 errors in 542 games played.

If a team has a player who has very little negatives, trading him makes little sense unless the return is exceptional. Unfortunately, nothing that has been released even remotely feels worth it for a player like Kwan.

Instead of moving on from the Golden Glove outfielder, the Guardians should make sure to invest in his and Ramírez's primes to see where this team can go. If they can add a few more experienced bats and arms to the roster heading into 2026, this team might have what it takes to be a legitimate postseason contender.

If they do decide to stick with him, expect to see a long-term extension given to the native of Los Gatos, Cali. His worth has him in the range of a 6+ year deal for upwards of $70 million. Back before the 2025 season, many projections had a four-year, roughly $47 million deal as the level of worth for Kwan.

There would be no reason for the front office to keep him around for the next two seasons, then let him walk in free agency, especially someone of his value.

For now, the Guardians and the rest of MLB front offices are preparing for the offseason Winter Meetings, which are set to commence this week.

The MLB Draft Lottery is set to begin on Tuesday, Dec. 9, with the Rule 5 Draft to come the following day on Wednesday, Dec. 10.