Guardians Minor League Pitcher Makes History With Legendary Performance

LHP Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson, Cleveland’s 2023 10th-round pick, pitched six no-hit innings and threw 15 strikeouts for Single-A Lynchburg on Thursday night.

Logan Potosky

Apr 25, 2024; Lynchburg, Virginia, USA; Lynchburg Hillcats starting pitcher Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson (25) throws a pitch against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Bank of the James Stadium.
Apr 25, 2024; Lynchburg, Virginia, USA; Lynchburg Hillcats starting pitcher Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson (25) throws a pitch against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Bank of the James Stadium. / Lynchburg Hillcats (@LynHillcats on X)
Of MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Cleveland Guardians Prospects, four of them were selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.

C/1B Ralphy Velazquez (fourth), LHP Alex Clemmey (eighth), INF Alex Mooney (20th), and RHP Andrew Walters (25th) are all in Cleveland’s top-30.

But early on this season, another 2023 draftee has been excelling in his first full year in the Guardians’ farm system.

LHP Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson, the Guardians’ 2023 10th-round pick, had one of the best starts in Cleveland Minor League history on Thursday night for the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats. The 270-pound left-hander pitched six no-hit innings, throwing 15 strikeouts and allowing just one baserunner via a walk.

According to MLB.com’s Jesús Cano, Wilkinson became the fifth Minor League pitcher since 2005 to strike out at least 15 while not allowing a hit. Additionally, he joined MLB pitchers Warren Spahn, Don Wilson, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, and Nolan Ryan (three times) in achieving this feat.

Wilkinson has posted video game-like numbers in his first four career Single-A starts. He has gone 2-0, while currently leading all Single-A qualified pitchers in strikeouts (41) and innings pitched (20.2, tied), and ranking second in opposing batting average (.091) and WHIP (0.58). He also ranks sixth with a 0.44 ERA.

After Thursday night’s spectacular showing, the former Central Arizona College Vaquero (NJCAA) shared his appreciation for the opportunity that the Cleveland organization has given him.

“This is what I wanted to do my whole life,” Wilkinson told MLB.com. “Being able to play at a professional level is awesome. But this is just a start. I got a long way to go and I can't wait for what's next.”

While “Tugboat” says this is “just a start,” he is certainly turning plenty of heads throughout the baseball world.

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.