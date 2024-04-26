Guardians Minor League Pitcher Makes History With Legendary Performance
Of MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Cleveland Guardians Prospects, four of them were selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.
C/1B Ralphy Velazquez (fourth), LHP Alex Clemmey (eighth), INF Alex Mooney (20th), and RHP Andrew Walters (25th) are all in Cleveland’s top-30.
But early on this season, another 2023 draftee has been excelling in his first full year in the Guardians’ farm system.
LHP Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson, the Guardians’ 2023 10th-round pick, had one of the best starts in Cleveland Minor League history on Thursday night for the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats. The 270-pound left-hander pitched six no-hit innings, throwing 15 strikeouts and allowing just one baserunner via a walk.
According to MLB.com’s Jesús Cano, Wilkinson became the fifth Minor League pitcher since 2005 to strike out at least 15 while not allowing a hit. Additionally, he joined MLB pitchers Warren Spahn, Don Wilson, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, and Nolan Ryan (three times) in achieving this feat.
Wilkinson has posted video game-like numbers in his first four career Single-A starts. He has gone 2-0, while currently leading all Single-A qualified pitchers in strikeouts (41) and innings pitched (20.2, tied), and ranking second in opposing batting average (.091) and WHIP (0.58). He also ranks sixth with a 0.44 ERA.
After Thursday night’s spectacular showing, the former Central Arizona College Vaquero (NJCAA) shared his appreciation for the opportunity that the Cleveland organization has given him.
“This is what I wanted to do my whole life,” Wilkinson told MLB.com. “Being able to play at a professional level is awesome. But this is just a start. I got a long way to go and I can't wait for what's next.”
While “Tugboat” says this is “just a start,” he is certainly turning plenty of heads throughout the baseball world.