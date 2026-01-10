Guardians prospect lauded with MVP honors in winter league play

The Cleveland Guardians always seem to have a plethora of minor league prospects.

And heading into 2026, that sentiment won't change.

On Friday, Jan. 09, Guardians prospect Johnathan Rodríguez was honored for his efforts in the Liga de Béisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente (LBPRC), a Puerto Rican Winter League, while playing with his club Gigantes de Carolina. Rodríguez is the only prospect this offseason to receive such praise.

He slashed .265/.335/.347 for a total OPS of .682. His hitting didn't spotlight much power, but was consistent. Over the course of 147 at-bats, he smacked 39 hits, an average of nearly a hit per game, two doubles, one triple and one home run.

The best part? He only struck out 31 times, showing a keen eye at the plate.

Congratulations to Cleveland #Guardians OF Johnathan Rodríguez who was named the MVP of the 2025-26 LBPRC (Puerto Rican Winter League) today playing for his club Gigantes de Carolina.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/Jzr4H7RC8s — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) January 9, 2026

Rodríguez's time in the minors

Ever since being drafted during the third round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, Rodriguez has been slowly making his mark on the minor league scene.

From 2017 through 2024, Rodríguez was itching to get a shot on the biggest stage of them all.

He was playing Rookie Ball at the age of 17 and 18, producing pretty solid batting averages of .250 and .294, respectively. That then resulted in him being promoted to Single-A in 2019, before quickly climbing through the ranks of the farm system.

He was hitting well, slashing .286/.368/.529 for an OPS of .897 in his breakout season of 2024. Unlike this past winter, he was hitting with immense power, striking 26 doubles, four triples and 29 home runs. After that year, many expected him to immediately jump up to the major league roster and contribute to a lackluster outfield that needed some pop.

But as fate would have it, that wouldn't be the case.

Over the course of 44 major league outings and 102 at-bats, he's posted a measly .176/.282/.304 slashing line. That might be due to the fact that he hasn't been used every day, resulting in him being unable to get a solid rhythm to his game.

Last season, he was overshadowed by the likes of Angel Martinez and Nolan Jones, two bats who were inconsistent, but still played better than Rodríguez did.

However, this offseason showing for him is a good sign. He's still just 26-years-old, and if he's finally starting to slow down and get more comfortable at the plate, he may be able to get back to his minor league form in the majors in 2026.

Fortunately, the window of opportunity is still open. With the Guardians' front office moving on from power-hitter Jhonkensy Noel just a few weeks back and not making any other outfield additions this offseason, he's got a chance to make the Opening Day roster.

He's going to have a short leash, but if he can produce, he may be able to buy himself a bit more time to become a staple in the organization.

Throughout the rest of the offseason, the Guardians' front office will continue to monitor the farm system for any potential high-level contributors. The 2026 season is expected to be one built around growth and development, with so many inexperienced bats and arms looking to make their impact known.

The first chance to see the Guardians in action will be in just under two months. The team's first MLB Spring Training game is slated for Saturday, Feb. 21, against the Cincinnati Reds at 3:05 p.m. EST.