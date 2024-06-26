Cleveland Guardians Promote Highly Ranked Prospect For MLB Debut
The Cleveland Guardians have promoted prospect Jhonkensy Noel for his MLB debut, via press release from the team.
Noel plays first base and outfield and was slashing .295/.359/.578 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI over 284 plate appearances at Triple-A Columbus prior to his call-up.
The Dominican native has managed to post that impressive stat line in spite of trudging through some pretty rough struggles at the beginning of the season.
Noel initially signed with the Guardians as an international free agent back in 2017.
It didn't take the 22-year-old long to flash his pop, as he hit 10 homers across 260 trips to the dish in the Dominican Summer League in 2018.
However, Noel didn't truly begin to break out until 2021, when he slashed .340/.390/.615 with 19 long balls and 65 RBI through 290 plate appearances between the Rookie League and Single-A ball.
He then smashed 32 dingers while spending time in Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A in 2022, although his .799 OPS left something to be desired (he registered a meager .310 OBP).
Noel continued to display his power in 2023, finishing with 27 home runs at Triple-A, but once again, he labored at the plate overall, recording a pedestrian .220/.303/.420 slash line.
The youngster has certainly righted the ship thus far this season and will not get an opportunity to bolster what has been a red-hot Cleveland lineup as the Guardians go for the three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.
Cleveland is riding a seven-game winning streak and boasts the American League's best record at 51-26.
Noel will wear No. 43 for his debut.