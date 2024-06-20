Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel is One of the Hottest Minor League Hitters

Over the last month, Jhonkensy Noel has cut his chase rate 10%, raised his Z-Con to 89.5%, and has a 90th percentile EV north of 110 mph. Over that span: .426/.496/.743 with 8 HR/14% K/11% BB

Has 17 HR on the year as a 22 year old in AAA.

