Guardians Reliever Sam Hentges Activated From 15-Day Injured List
So far this season, the Cleveland Guardians’ bullpen has been one of Major League Baseball’s premier pitching units.
Cleveland’s relief pitchers rank top-five in MLB in WHIP (1.03, first), holds (27, first), fewest home runs allowed (six, first), ERA (2.54, second), strikeouts (154, second), saves (12, tied for second), fewest runs allowed (43, tied for second), fewest earned runs allowed (38, third), opposing batting average (.203, fourth), and fewest walks (42, fifth).
This group will now be welcoming back one of its main members from the past three seasons.
On Monday, the Guardians announced that LHP Sam Hentges has been activated from the 15-day injured list. The 27-year-old had missed the 2024 season to date due to left middle finger inflammation. In a corresponding move, Cleveland optioned RHP Peter Strzelecki to the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.
Hentges made six Minor League rehab appearances (three starts) on his road to recovery. His first was with the Double-A Akron RubberDucks, and his next five were with Triple-A Columbus. The left-hander went 1-0 in 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and three walks, while throwing seven strikeouts. Hentges also tallied a 0.75 WHIP and a .100 opposing batting average during this span.
Last season, Hentges made 56 relief appearances for Cleveland. He went 3-2 with a 3.61 ERA, 56 strikeouts, and 18 walks. His 17 holds also ranked second among Guardians relievers, and his 3.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio ranked fourth.
Cleveland will begin a three-game, American League Central home series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday night at 6:10 p.m.