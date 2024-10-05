How Shane Bieber Helped Tanner Bibee Prepare For Playoff Debut
Tanner Bibee made such an immediate impact for the Cleveland Guardians when he was called up last season that it's easy to forget that he's still just in his sophomore season. Saturday's start in Game 1 of the ALDS marked his playoff debut, and Bibee knew the adrenaline would be pumping.
However, Bibee got some help from a teammate who has pitched in the postseason multiple times. That's Shane Bieber, who hasn't pitched since April 2 but was in the Cleveland dugout for Game 1.
Bibee said in his postgame press conference that he talked to Bieber earlier this week and before the game about pitching in the postseason, and the former Cy Young winner gave him some tips along the way.
"Shane called me a couple of days ago because I was texting him and asking him a couple of questions about the first postseason starts. And we couldn't really connect, and then he got here this morning. So he talked to me and he gave me some pointers," said Bibee after Game 1.
"Ever since I made my debut last year, Shane has been kind of like my mentor. And having him kind of be away has been kind of tough. "
Leave it to Bieber, who only made two starts this season before undergoing Tommy John surgery, to leave his mark on this team and help the next generation of Guardians pitching.
Whatever the two talked about, whatever Bieber told Bibee, it clearly made an impact because Cleveland's starter gave the Guardians exactly what they needed in Game 1. Bibee pitched 4.2 innings, giving up just four hits, one walk, striking out six batters, and allowing zero earned runs.
It'll be intersting to see how Bibee factors into the rest of this series. There's a good chance he pitched again in either Game 4 or 5 if it lasts the long.