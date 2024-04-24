Gavin Williams Experiences Set Back In Elbow Rehab, Guardians News
The Cleveland Guardians are in the midst of a historic start to the season and the vibes in the clubhouse appear to be more than positive. Still, the organization received some not so great news on Wednesday afternoon that could have a lasting impact throughout the season.
Gavin Williams, who was supposed to establish himself as the team's ace in 2024, will be out longer than originally anticipated based on the last update from the team.
Williams experienced a setback in his rehab as the elbow soreness he experienced in spring training reoccurred after his latest outing. The plan now is for him to get an ejection, be shut down for seven days, and then resume his throwing program.
The hope is that Williams will be able to begin throwing and pick up right where he left off once the seven days are up. However, that remains to be seen.
Williams initially felt the elbow discomfort in March after throwing weighted balls.
Stephen Vogt urged that the organization is being as cautious as they can with Williams. Why wouldn’t they want to be careful considering the injury anomaly we’ve seen throughout the sport?
Pitching injuries have been a massive storyline for the Guardians and all of baseball so far in the 2024 season. Shane Bieber, Trevor Stephan, and Daniel Espino just scratch the surface of the big-name pitchers who are out for extended periods of time.
Hopefully, Williams returns to the mound with no issues after the seven days are up. But there will still be worried fans considering the state of injuries in the game.