Analyst Has Massive Worry With Cleveland Guardians Top Prospect
The Cleveland Guardians have been reluctant to make any offseason moves that address their outfield, which desperately needs more in terms of offensive production.
One reason for the lack of moves could be because of one of Cleveland's top prospects, Chase DeLauter, who could very well make his MLB debut early in the 2025 season.
However, one prospect analyst isn't as convinced in DeLauter's Major League future due to his unconventional swing will translate to the big leagues.
Keith Law of The Atheltic recently ranked DeLauter as his sixth-best prospect in the Guardians system, the main reason being the unknown with his swing.
"[DeLauter], doesn't hit anything on the outer third for any power at all, and in a small sample so far lefties have really crushed him, especially with breaking stuff. He's going to have to make some adjustments to get him on time to the zone more consistently, and I think major-league pitchers are going to attack that front hip with velocity up and in, which he can only hit on the ground, and then go soft away to exploit the swing."
Check out Law's full breakdown of DeLauter's swing and the rest of Cleveland's farm system here.
Here is a tremendous side view of DeLauter's to get a better understanding of what Law is referring to.
This is a bold stance to take for a player who has always shown star potential going back to their collegiate years.
But in Law's defense, his swing is unlike that of any current big leaguer, and his concern that DeLauter will have to make major adjustments to adapt to the timing of pitches is valid.
DeLauter also has only a small sample size of 356 Minor League at-bats due to two injuries to evaluate him on which only adds to the unknown.
That said, Cleveland's elite prospect has produced at every level since the Guardians drafted him in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. DeLauter finished the 2024 season with a .261/.341/.500 slash lines and a .841 OPS (with most of those plate appearances coming at Double-A).
Maybe DeLauter's swing translates to the Majors, and maybe it doesn't.
Either way, the Guardians should be excited to give him an opportunity to play in the big leagues in 2025 because, if everything goes as planned, DeLauter's ceiling is a potential future All-Star.