This Identified As Cleveland Guardians' Biggest Strength
The Cleveland Guardians may be watching their lead in the AL Central shrink, but they're still a serious threat in the American League and when the postseason comes around.
ESPN recently identified each playoff contender's biggest strength and labeled the bullpen as the Guardians' biggest advantage.
"This is a strength with several exclamation points and multiple fire emojis. The Guardians are having perhaps the best bullpen season ever -and they've needed it since their rotation is the second worst in the majors in fWAR. The Guardians have the best bullpen ERA at 2.65 (the Brewers are second at 3.26), the lowest batting average allowed (.201) and the highest win probability added (plus-12.49, on pace for the highest total ever)."
No one can argue that the Guardians have had the best bullpen in baseball this season. The setup trio of Cade Smith (2.07 ERA), Tim Herrin (2.11 ERA), and Hunter Gaddis (1.38 ERA) have been responsible for helping the team hold onto their lead in games down the stretch even when the offense hasn't scored runs.
Then there's Emmanuel Clase who leads the leage with 37 saves and his a 0.61 ERA while also putting his name in Cy Young consideration.
The importance of a bullpen can't be understated when the playoffs come around. Typically, a pitcher's start is shortened to four or five innings in a postseason game if the team is lucky. The rest has to be filled in by the team's relievers.
When Cleveland is a tough team to beat if they get the lead early and have a 56-2 record if they are winning after the sixth inning.
The Guardians are certainly going through a rough patch as a team, but the bullpen has a done a great job keeping them in games will play a key role in how far Cleveland goes this October.