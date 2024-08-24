Cleveland Baseball Insider

This Identified As Cleveland Guardians' Biggest Strength

No team in MLB has a better bullpen then the Cleveland Guardians.

Jun 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Hunter Gaddis (33) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 1, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Hunter Gaddis (33) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians may be watching their lead in the AL Central shrink, but they're still a serious threat in the American League and when the postseason comes around.

ESPN recently identified each playoff contender's biggest strength and labeled the bullpen as the Guardians' biggest advantage.

"This is a strength with several exclamation points and multiple fire emojis. The Guardians are having perhaps the best bullpen season ever -and they've needed it since their rotation is the second worst in the majors in fWAR. The Guardians have the best bullpen ERA at 2.65 (the Brewers are second at 3.26), the lowest batting average allowed (.201) and the highest win probability added (plus-12.49, on pace for the highest total ever)."

No one can argue that the Guardians have had the best bullpen in baseball this season. The setup trio of Cade Smith (2.07 ERA), Tim Herrin (2.11 ERA), and Hunter Gaddis (1.38 ERA) have been responsible for helping the team hold onto their lead in games down the stretch even when the offense hasn't scored runs.

Then there's Emmanuel Clase who leads the leage with 37 saves and his a 0.61 ERA while also putting his name in Cy Young consideration.

The importance of a bullpen can't be understated when the playoffs come around. Typically, a pitcher's start is shortened to four or five innings in a postseason game if the team is lucky. The rest has to be filled in by the team's relievers.

Austin Hedges celebrates with Emmanuel Clase
May 26, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) and pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

When Cleveland is a tough team to beat if they get the lead early and have a 56-2 record if they are winning after the sixth inning.

The Guardians are certainly going through a rough patch as a team, but the bullpen has a done a great job keeping them in games will play a key role in how far Cleveland goes this October.

