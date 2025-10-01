Chase DeLauter set to make MLB debut in Game 2 against Detroit Tigers
It's time to see what promising outfield prospect Chase DeLauter can offer the Cleveland Guardians.
On Wednesday, Oct. 1, the Guardians released the starting lineup for Game 2 of the wild-card round, with plenty of younger talents being given the chance to shine in a high-stakes environment.
The team will sport three first-year major leaguers and multiple players with less than five years of experience in the lineup for Game 2. The first-year players include right fielder George Valera, center fielder DeLauter and first-baseman CJ Kayfus.
After falling to the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 yesterday by a score of 2-1, the Guardians need to see an influx of hitting and runs being scored in hopes of not losing in two games. They recorded just four hits in the first game.
The coaching staff is certainly looking for the youthful energy to bring out some extra juices for Cleveland to extend the series to a Game 3.
DeLauter, a heavy-hitting outfield prospect, was just recently added to the roster ahead of the wild-card series.
He was not given the nod in the Game 1 loss, but the 16th overall selection in the 2022 amateur draft will have a chance to shine for Cleveland with the season on the line.
During his time with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, he hit .278 with five home runs and 21 RBIs across 34 games. While he did suffer a few hiccups in his game due to injuries, DeLauter has constantly been an eye-catching prospect with many fans wondering when he would be given the chance to showcase what he can offer at the major league level.
He is the first player to make their major league debut in the postseason since Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan, San Diego Padres pitcher Ryan Weathers and Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff all did so in 2020.
The eye's won't just be on DeLauter though, as Valera and Kayfus have continued to draw attention amidst their first years.
Kayfus is batting .220 at this point in the season with 10 doubles and four home runs, contributing to 19 total RBI, while Valera is settling into a strong rhythm as well with a .220 batting average, two doubles and two home runs.
Outside of the youngsters set to sport the lineup today, Cleveland will look for future Hall-of-Famer Jose Ramirez to keep his strong 2025 campaign going. He enters Wednesday with a .283 batting average that has seen a team-leading 34 doubles, three triples, 30 home runs and 85 RBI.
On the mound, the Guardians will look to starter Tanner Bibee to stay locked in. Ahead of the postseason, he was pitching some of his best baseball of his career.
He's only allowed 11 total hits, four walks and two runs over his last three games en route to striking out 23 batters. Each of those three outings ended in wins for Cleveland.
Wednesday is no doubt a win-or-go-home game for the Guardians and they must have everyone firing on all calendars with hope of extending the series.