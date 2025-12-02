The Cleveland Guardians have a decision to make.

Heading into the 2026 season, the Guardians' starting lineup is looking to bounce back from struggles displayed in the previous campaign. Whether it was the infielders or the outfielders, very little consistency was shown at the plate.

However, through it all, one man remained out there, through the ebbs and flows, and will be on thin ice in 2026: Nolan Jones.

Jones capped off his 2025 stint with the Guardians with a slashing line of .211/.296/.304 for an OPS of .600, which was 32% lower than the league average. He also tacked on 75 hits, 14 doubles, three triples and five home runs for a total of 34 RBIs. He wasn't hitting well, he wasn't getting on base much and most importantly for his game, he wasn't displaying much power.

Across his four-year career in MLB, this past campaign was his worst in every major statistical category, including bWAR, which came in at -1.1.

Its a far-fall from grace for a player who broke out back in 2023.

In his first year with the Colorado Rockies, the only other team he's been a part of, he showed some of that excitement he had around his game in the minor league system. He blasted a career best 22 doubles and 20 home runs with a slashing line of .297/.389/.542 for an OPS of .931.

That was great, but it was the only year he was able to do anything.

Throughout his time in the minors, he was somewhat of a journeyman, working his way through eight years. He seemed to always get on base, coming in at a mark of .401 while also crushing the baseball with an impressive .471 slugging mark in Cleveland's minor league system.

But even after his first call-up back in 2022 at the age of 24-years-old, he lacked true reliability.

The major issue with Jones being in Cleveland is that he's starting to be overshadowed by many prospects. Both outfielders George Valera and Chase DeLauter, who were September call-ups, have hurdled Jones in the lineup. Each looks to be much more dynamic and efficient at the plate for the Guardians.

While it's uncertain on whether or not the coaching staff will decide to allow some of the younger guys to leap over Jones, his leash is expected to be short heading into the new year.

The Guardians' first game of the 2026 season will come on Thursday, March 26, against the Seattle Mariners. Prior to that, Spring Training is a chance for Jones to at least get back up to speed and give himself the best chance to keep himself in the picture.

Spring Training will also be a chance for many prospects to enter the new season with a fresh slate, while others on the team attempt to revitalize their careers and protect a spot on the major league roster.