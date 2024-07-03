Chris Antonetti Reveals Cleveland Guardians Trade Deadline Plans

Guardians Chris Antonetti talks here about how they’ll approach deadline. He answers why he didn’t come to Mets and more in full cast. Joel, I debate what both NY teams need



LISTEN:

Apple: https://t.co/xhMmIgJ7Cr

Spotify: https://t.co/A0XpWwIEHh



WATCH:https://t.co/1SRDkrkfaN pic.twitter.com/RTEIRgdPPR