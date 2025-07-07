Guardians, Red Sox Connected As Possible Trade Deadline Partners
The Cleveland Guardians' struggles have reached a breaking point, as the team is mired in a 10-game losing streak. With a return to the playoffs seemingly out of reach, the Guardians' recent misfortunes have sparked serious trade speculation surrounding numerous veterans, including first baseman Carlos Santana.
With the MLB trade deadline looming on July 31, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that "the Cleveland Guardians are expected to unload first baseman Carlos Santana by the end of the month, who could be a nice fit for the Boston Red Sox."
Boston has emerged as a logical destination given the season-ending injury to first baseman Triston Casas, who ruptured his left patellar tendon in May. The Red Sox currently stand at 46-45, holding onto Wild Card hopes as they trail by just 2.5 games.
Santana is batting .235 with 10 home runs and 38 RBIs in 82 games this season while earning $12 million on a one-year contract with Cleveland. Despite his modest offensive numbers, the switch-hitting veteran brings extensive postseason experience as well as Gold Glove defense, even at 39 years old.
The veteran is in his third stint with the Guardians, after playing for the organization from 2010-2017 and again in 2019-2020. His current contract expires at the end of the season, making him an attractive short-term rental option for contending teams.
A potential Santana trade could address needs for both organizations. Cleveland would receive prospects while opening playing time for younger players, and Santana would provide depth and veteran leadership to a Red Sox squad posed for a playoff run.