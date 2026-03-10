What Stephen Vogt Said After Cleveland Guardians Optioned Two Top Prospects

Spring training always forces difficult decisions.

On Monday, March 9, the Guardians' front office officially announced that shortstop Angel Genao and outfielder Kahlil Watson would be optioned to the minor leagues. Both had been performing at a high level during spring training, but due to the current major league roster alignment, neither fit into the team’s immediate plans.

If either player had made the Opening Day roster, their development timelines may have been hindered since they likely wouldn’t have received consistent playing time at the major league level.

When reflecting on how both played in spring training, manager Stephen Vogt was heavily complimentary. He spoke about the improvements both players have made, not only in their on-field play but also in their overall mindset. Vogt also highlighted their defensive progress.

Stephen Vogt spoke highly of Angel Genao & Kahlil Watson:



On Genao: ...just the confidence that he exudes when he's playing the infield and at the batter's box... Really exciting



On Watson: [He] impressed us just as much as, if not the most, out of everybody in camp

"I was very impressed with Angel [Genao]," Vogt said. "I thought his maturity, he did a great job with his body. I mean, this kid's physical, he's strong, but just the confidence that he exudes when he's playing in the infield and at the batter's box. We saw a very mature player out there playing, and it's really exciting for the future of Angel."

Genao flashed power at the plate, knocking five hits in total, three of which were doubles. That mark is tied for the second-most amount among Guardians bats.

Vogt went on to talk about his fielding, saying that Genao will work primarily as a shortstop in the minors.

"I really like him at shortstop, and he has the ability to play third and second, which is great, but we want him to focus primarily on shortstop right now," he said.

After praising Genao, he turned his attention to Watson, who turned many heads during his time with the Guardians in spring training. While not many expected him to play as well as he did, he had one of the highest slashing lines of anyone at a mark of .429/.500/.714 with an OPS of 1.214.

"Kahlil Watson impressed us just as much, if not the most, out of everybody at camp," Vogt said. "The growth in the outfield, the advanced approach at the plate, he looks like a big leaguer in the box. Just his demeanor, his ability to relate to his teammates, I think we're all really excited about Khalil Watson's future."

He then talked about Watson the way he did Genao, speaking about where he wants to see Watson play on the fielding side of things. However, he praised the 22-year-old's versatility.

"Honestly, I like him everywhere," Vogt said. "He's impressed in all three spots at different points this spring... Like so many of our players, we want to keep that versatility so that they can plug in anywhere, and we don't know where a need's going to be."

Both Watson and Genao will almost certainly get shots in the big leagues in the near future. It may not be right away in 2026, but as long as they continue to progress, they could earn September call-ups and relieve the roster late in the campaign.