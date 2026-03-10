Why David Fry Is Cleveland Guardians X-Factor in 2026

While the 2025 season was magical for most of the Cleveland Guardians, one player that might be looking for a fresh restart is David Fry.

For Fry, 2025 was a season filled with injuries, first he was recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in the offseason of 2024. While he saw time in 66 games last season, 44 of the games were DH while the other 17 were in pitch hitter roles. In addition, he suffered facial fractures in late September after being struck in the face by a Tarik Skubal pitch which ended his ’25 campaign.

Fry will look to return to his 2024 All-Star form where he saw action in 122 games: 53 DH, 23 Catcher, 20 First Base, 16 Left Field, Four Third Base and Four Right Field-the other two games was as a pinch hitter). Statistically he had a slash line of .263/.448/.804 while also collecting 51 RBIs and slugging 14 homeruns. He also ranked sixth in the majors logging a .996 OPS against left-handed pitchers.

Spring Training and Beyond

Not only is Fry excited for 2026, but Guardians Manager, Stephen Vogt is to get his best utility player back on the field.

“It is nice to see David healthy, “stated Vogt. “Obviously, it was a big scare there at the end of the year, but I’m so thankful he’s okay.”

Vogt stated early in the off season that Fry would see more time catching this spring training to rebuild his throwing stamina and confidence.

“His arm looks incredible," stated Vogt. “His throw-downs in-between innings were strong and on the money.”

Through eight spring training games, Fry has only seen time behind the plate but as the roster begins to take shape don’t be surprised seeing him play his other utility spots. His versatility allows Vogt to move other players around and carry more flexibility on the roster.

The internal addition of Fry adds a piece the Guardians were missing in 2025 when they ranked 27th in the majors with a .647 OPS against lefties. He is one of the few right-handed hitters on the squad and has shown his ability to produce against left-handed pitchers which makes him a critical piece in a lineup that is left-handed heavy.

For the Guardians to defend their American League Central Division crown, Fry will have to return to his All-Star form whether he is able to lock down a spot or he resumes his role as the club’s swiss army knife.