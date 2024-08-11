Cleveland Guardians Achieve Incredibly Unique Feat With Win Over Twins
The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Minnesota Twins by a score of 5-3 on Sunday afternoon, salvaging a split in their four-game series.
The Guardians lost both ends of a doubleheader to the Twins on Friday, which resulted in Minnesota drawing to within one-and-a-half games of Cleveland in the AL Central. But, the Guardians rebounded to win the last two matchups to stretch their division lead back to three-and-a-half games.
In the process, Cleveland managed to continue a very strange, unique streak with its victory over Minnesota.
The Guardians have now won on the second Sunday of August for 12 straight years.
So you may want to prepare for a loss if you see Cleveland on your schedule on that specific day for the foreseeable future.
It's been a rather weird season for the Guardians in general. They have managed to establish one of the best records in baseball in spite of having horrendous starting pitching and a maddeningly inconsistent offense, so they may as well add an odd streak to the mix.
Tanner Bibee went 5.2 innings after missing his last start due to shoulder soreness. He allowed just one run on six hits while registering five strikeouts. Meanwhile, both Jose Ramirez and David Fry homered, and Steven Kwan, Will Brennan and Brayan Rocchio all chipped in with one RBI apiece.
Cleveland improved to 69-49 with the win and will kick off a three-game set at home with the Chicago Cubs on Monday. The Guardians will then head on the road for six tough contests against the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees.