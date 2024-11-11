Guardians Acquire Star Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
MLB's hot stove is heating up with the World Series officially over, and free agents are eligible to sign with their preferred destination. This winter, the Cleveland Guardians must be active to get back to the ALCS in 2025, and one of their primary needs is starting pitching.
One of the most sought-after trade candidates this offseason will be Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, who surprised everyone by staying with the organization past last year's trade deadline.
Once again, trade ideas and hypothetical deals are being formed, and Bleacher Report put together this potential Guardians-White Sox inter-division trade, which sends Crochet to Cleveland.
Guardians Recieve:
SP - Garrett Crochet
White Sox Recieve:
OF - Jaison Chourio (No. 3 Prospect)
1B - Ralphy Velazquez (No. 5 Prospect)
RHP - Braylon Doughty (No. 7 Prospect)
Let's start with this: trades within a division are tough to pull off and rare. Chicago would likely ask for a little extra from Cleveland because of being in the American League Central, and the Guardians should think hard about whether that'd be worth it.
Now, onto the actual trade proposal.
This package would be a lot to give up for one starting pitcher who, admittedly, still has some question marks about his durability, given he's only been a starting pitcher for one full season.
In this deal, the Guardians would give up their third-, fifth-, and seventh-ranked prospects. Not to mention, the Guardians are relatively thin in the outfield and starting pitching throughout the organization.
Yes, to get MLB-proven players, you will have to take a risk with some of your prospects. If one of Chourio, Velazquez, or Doughty gets moved this offseason, it shows that the front office is willing to take those chances and compete for a World Series right now.
However, that doesn't mean trading away potentially the entire future of your organization for a single pitcher.
One thing to like about this trade idea is that Cleveland wouldn't give up any big-league talent to improve its major-league roster. The front office strategy the front office should consider in any possible move they make this offseason.
But as for this specific deal, it's just too much for one player.