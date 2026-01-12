Three former Guardians players who could reunite in Cleveland before Opening Day

Well, this offseason hasn't been incredibly active for the Cleveland Guardians.

After winning the American League Central in 2025, but falling short in the MLB Postseason, expectations were that the Guardians front office was going to get active. The team needed to retool and bolster certain areas of the roster with hopes of contending for a World Series title as multi-time Silver Slugger José Ramírez slowly inches towards retirement.

However, the front office has instead remained relatively quiet, making a few subtle signings to create a bit of depth in the bullpen, nothing that will set this team over the bar.

Fortunately, if the Guardians want to make any other additions before Opening Day, there are a few former members of the organization still in the limbo of free agency.

Here are three that make sense to add to the roster:

Will Brennan (OF): Apart of the Guardians from 2019-2025

Brennan hasn't had the easiest time in Cleveland.

After slugging well over .400 across eight seasons of college and minor league ball, which helped him eclipse an OPS of .800, Brennan wasn't able to find such power at the plate in the majors. While he maintained his consistency with a batting average of .267, he finished his four seasons of major league ball in Cleveland with just a .373 slugging percentage and an OPS below .700.

In 2025, he spent most of the year rehabbing from injury, playing in just 41 total games across Triple-A and the majors. He looked okay, recording 45 hits, eight doubles and three home runs for a .304/.340/.419 slashing line with the Columbus Clippers.

The front office should consider keeping him around and signing him to a minor league deal, especially if the youngsters set to sport the major league outfield in 2026 falter. Then, they sign him to a major league contract and demote either Chase DeLauter or George Valera.

At the very least, they could continue to develop the 27-year-old Brennan, giving him a chance to just be that everyday-hitter who can slot into the lineup and give you a single when needed.

Aaron Civale (RHP): Apart of the Guardians from 2016-2023

Civale's about to turn 31 during the 2026 season.

Just a few years ago, he was projected to be one of the top pitchers in Cleveland and was battling a platoon of starters, including Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie, for the team's Ace spot. However, the Guardians' front office ultimately moved him at the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline for prospect power-hitter Kyle Manzardo, who's been great.

After he left the Guardians, he bounced around from the Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. In 2025, he struggled tremendously, playing for three different organizations, posting a total ERA of 4.85 through 102 innings.

He's not drawing any interest so far, mainly due to the lackluster season he just posted, which makes the contractual discussions favorable for Cleveland.

With so many young, impressionable starters in the current rotation, signing a player like Civale could add some experience to the mix. He could also end up being a trade package piece later in the season if his stock takes a boost.

Eli Morgan (RHP): Apart of the Guardians from 2017-2024

Morgan was able to make the transition from starter to reliever at the start of his MLB career, something a handful of other Guardians prospects are likely going to have to do in the coming months.

He slowly worked his way up to becoming a consistent contributor, with 2024 being his breakout campaign. He pitched in 16 innings of minor league ball that season with the Clippers, posting a 2.70 ERA, which earned him a bump to the majors. When he got to Progressive Field, he kept that momentum up, tossing a 1.93 ERA and 0.976 WHIP across 42 innings.

The Guardians then used that bump in trade value to send him to the Chicago Cubs last offseason in exchange for outfield prospect Alfonsin Rosario, who's been incredible so far in the minors.

This past season, Morgan dealt with various injuries, pitching in just 13.2 innings across the minors and majors, making it tough for any team in the league to want to take a chance on him. That's why the Guardians should swoop in and sign him to a minor league deal and get him back up to speed. He could also play a late-season role in the big-league bullpen.