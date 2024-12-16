Guardians Address Position Of Need With Recent Minor League Signing
The Cleveland Guardians have been involved in some major moves this offseason. However, the minor ones still have weight throughout the organization.
On Monday afternoon, the front office made one of those small moves by signing C Dom Nunez to a minor league contract for the 2025 season with an invite to Major League Spring Training.
Last season was Nunez's first year in the Cleveland organization. He spent the entire year at Triple-A Columbus, finishing with a .202/.330/.339 slashline and a .669 OPS in 68 games. Nunez also allowed 58 stolen bases last season while catching 18 runners.
This signing of Nunez does not mean that he'll be on Cleveland's Opening Day roster next spring.
The Guardians are very thin organizationally at the catcher position. At the big league level, they have Bo Naylor and Austin Hedges. David Fry will not play the field until 2026 after undergoing elbow surgery earlier this offseason.
This lack of backstops could become a serious issue once the season begins. If Naylor or Hedges get hurt, the front office will need to replace one of them on the active roster, and Nunez could be an option.
Nunez, 29, has never appeared with Cleveland's major league team. However, he did play in 111 games for the Colorado Rockies from the 2019-22 season.
So, he does have some major league experience if the Guardians need another catcher at that level.
For now, though, this is just a depth move for the organization and gives them another option to play backstop down the line.