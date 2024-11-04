Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians All-Star 2025 Season Debut Unknown After Offseason Surgery

David Fry of the Cleveland Guardians underwent elbow surgery which will delay his start to the 2025 MLB season.

Tommy Wild

Oct 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman David Fry (6) reacts after hitting the game winning home run during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees in game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians' offseason is not off to a great start. The team announced that their All-Star designated hitter, David Fry, underwent elbow surgery last Wednesday, making his 2025 season debut a massive unknown.

Here's what the organization had to say about Fry's injury and procedure:

"Due to right elbow discomfort during the latter part of the 2024 Season, David Fry was evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, October 29.  After conferring with Cleveland Guardians' physicians and his own clinical evaluation, Dr. Meister confirmed the presence of a chronically insufficient ulnar collateral ligament with a resolving flexor strain of Fry's right elbow.  Dr. Meister recommended Fry undergo a surgical procedure and subsequently utilized a hybrid/internal brace and tendon graft reconstruction technique to address the insufficient ligament last Wednesday, October 30 in Dallas, TX.  Rehabilitation/recovery is expected to be in the 6-8 month range from a return to hit/DH standpoint and 12 months for a return to game activity from a position player standpoint."

David Fry flips a ball to first base
Aug 21, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman David Fry (6) flips the ball to first base in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Fry, a first-time All-Star in '24, was a critical piece for the Guardians early in the season because of his defensive versatility. He played first base, catcher, and even some outfield before he exited a game on June 23 with what the team called right elbow inflammation.

This injury never forced Fry to the injured list, but he did take a few games off and rarely played on the field after this game.

If the recovery time goes as planned, Fry may be able to return to the field as the team's designated hitter in June or July. However, he still won't be able to play for another full season in the field.

Fry played a critical piece in the Guardians 2024 ALCS run. He had a .286 batting average and a .869 OPS, including two home runs during the postseason. One of the home runs was a go-ahead two-run shot in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers, and the other was a walk-off homer in the extra inning of Game 3 against the New York Yankees.

Cleveland will miss Fry's power, and now they have even more pressure to add another bat this offseason.

