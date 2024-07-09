Cleveland Guardians Again Linked To Toronto Blue Jays Shortstop
The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching at the end of the month, and the Cleveland Guardians still have voids that need to be filled.
Cleveland has been linked to several players over the last few weeks, and one name continues to pop up as a trade candidate for the Guardians. That would be Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette.
CBS Sports ranked 30 different players who could be on the move before July 30 and identified Bichette as a potential suitor for the Guardians.
This is why author R.J. Anderson believes Bichette could be on the move before the deadline:
“We still expect him to be a popular target over the ensuing weeks. Bichette isn't barreling the ball as frequently as he normally does, yet he's a 26-year-old with an established record of being a well-above-average hitter and another season of team control. We'll see if the Blue Jays want to tear down their core this summer; if so, Bichette should fetch the biggest return.”
As Anderson points out, Bichette is certainly having a down season compared to what we’ve seen from him in the past. The 26-year-old is hitting .226/.280/.327 with an OPS of .607 in 76 games this year. Perhaps a change of scenery could be what Bichette needs, but there are still concerns in a potential trade for him.
The Guardians would be acquiring a shortstop for the offensive boost they’d bring to their lineup as Brayan Rocchio has struggled through his first full big league season.
However, Rocchio has also emerged as one of the game's best defensive infielders, while playing the field has always been a weak spot for Bichette. Bo has also missed time twice in the last calendar year, including a 10-day injured list stint earlier this season with a calf injury.
This isn’t to say that the Guardians shouldn’t trade for Bichette. But Cleveland would be taking a bigger risk with him compared to other trade candidate on the market.