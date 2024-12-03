Guardians All-Star Closer Identified As Possible Trade Candidate
The free agent market is starting to heat up with players such as Blake Snell, Frankie Montas, and Matthew Boyd reportedly signing with new teams.
However, let's not forget about the trade market, where the Cleveland Guardians could turn to upgrade their roster.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com identified one player from each team who could be a trade candidate this winter. For the Guardians, he named All-Star close Emmanuel Clase as a potential name who could be on the move.
"Trading the best closer in baseball might seem like an unconventional idea, but since when have the Guardians been afraid to be bold? With Shane Bieber and Matthew Boyd on the free-agent market, Cleveland must address the rotation, and with only so much payroll flexibility, the Guardians might have to make a painful trade at some point to bring in talent," wrote Feinsand.
"Clase is set to earn $4.5 million in 2025 and $6 million in '26 with club options for '27 ($10 million) and '28 ($10 million), making him one of the more appealing trade assets in the Majors."
As Fiensand mentions, the Guardians may have to make a trade to bolster their depleted rotation.
With that being said, it's hard to envision them using their All-Star closer, who finished third in the Cy Young voting, to do so. The Guardians should be looking to add to their major league roster, not subtract.
Clase's incredibly team-friendly contract for the foreseeable future is another reason why the Guardians should want to keep him instead of trading the closer away.
It's hard to envision Cleveland going through the entire offseason without making a trade. However, it's just as hard to see Clase in one of those deals.