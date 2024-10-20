Guardians All-Star Admits ALCS Loss To Yankees Stings
The Cleveland Guardians' quest to snap their World Series drought will need to wait another year, as the New York Yankees officially eliminated them in Game 5 of the ALCS.
Cleveland only won one game of this series, with the other four going to New York. However, this doesn't come close to summarizing the intensity of this series. It was anything but an easy road for the Yankees.
Anyone who sat down and watched these games will understand how close they were. Every pitch, every at-bat, every play felt like it had the magnitude of changing the tide of the game and series.
Sitting through these high-leverage moments is what hurts the most when the team doesn't come out on the winning side. Steven Kwan een admitted this following Cleveland's ALCS loss.
"Yeah, I think that's what makes it hurt more. If we're getting the brake speed off of us that just, it is what it is. They're just a better team. But I mean, because we're so close in all those games, I think that's what makes the sting a little more."
The Guardians had opportunities to take the lead or maintain their advantage in Game 5 and throughout the entire season. In the final game of the season, Cleveland scored just two runs and hit .166 (1-for-6) with runners in scoring position.
While Kwan does admit that this loss hurts, it's moments like this that can motivate a team heading into the offseason and be the start of a new script focused on redemption.