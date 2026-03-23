Final Projected Cleveland Guardians Roster for the 2026 Season Ahead of Opening Day

The Cleveland Guardians have been making countless moves over the last couple of days.

And that's because the Guardians are under a week away from the start of the 2026 MLB regular season.

With Opening Day fast approaching, it’s time for the organization to finalize its active roster, one that could feature a core group of first and second-year players.

Here is what the roster will most likely look like by the time the Guardians open the year against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, March 26, on the road.

Catcher

Behind home plate, the Guardians are set to use Bo Naylor, Austin Hedges and David Fry. Naylor will more than likely be the everyday man, while Fry serves as the primary backup as he slowly but surely returns fully from injury. Then, Hedges, who is really just in Cleveland to be a locker room guy, will primarily put on the catcher's gear depending on who is on the mound.

Of the bunch, all eyes will be on Naylor as he looks to bounce back from the struggles he had at the plate last season.

First Base

This is the first spot Cleveland made an addition to during the offseason, hoping to bolster the bats heading into the upcoming campaign.

The front office went out and signed Rhys Hoskins to a minor league deal, with a chance to make the big leagues. Well, after having a strong spring where he slashed .222/.317/.500 for an OPS of .817, knocking eight hits, one double and three home runs, he officially made the Opening Day roster.

He'll pair nicely with Kyle Manzardo at first, as the two also rotate between that position and designated hitter.

The only other player who could spend time at first base in the upcoming campaign is Fry, who, after he settles in, will likely bounce around and play a bit as a utility.

Second Base

While many will hope that Brayan Rocchio will move back to shortstop, he's going to be the team's second baseman. There really is no question anymore, especially with Gabriel Arias making the roster.

Others that will likely make their way up to the big league eventually are prospects Juan Brito and Travis Bazzana, both of whom just need a bit more time to develop. Eventually, if the front office ends up deciding to promote one of them, Rocchio will move back to short.

Third Base

It isn't a question that José Ramírez is the Guardians' starting third baseman.

A good idea for Cleveland, though, may be to give utility man Daniel Schneemann as many reps as possible there, allowing him to settle into the position and be Ramírez's backup. Fry could also get time there as well in a pinch.

Shortstop

Everything points to Gabriel Arias slotting in the team's starting shortstop yet again.

Fortunately, he has had a good spring, knocking 12 hits over 37 at-bats, four of which have been doubles. He will just have to come out strong to avoid being passed over by the midway point of the season by some of the organization's surging prospects.

Outfield

As of now, it's looking like they have cut off the dead leaves and are going to be able to thrive, as Steven Kwan anchors the defense with prospect Chase DeLauter and second-year Angel Martínez tying up the loose ends.

The final backup spot will be between Stuart Fairchild, who has had a great spring on a non-roster invite, and prospect CJ Kayfus.

Utility

As mentioned, the utility spots will be sported by Fry and Schneemann, who can both help the team out in numerous areas.

Starting Pitchers

With the decision to move on from Logan Allen and option him to Triple-A, the starting rotation is set with Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, Slade Cecconi, Joey Cantillo and Parker Messick.

Bullpen Arms

Out of all the positions, this one has actually had some of the least amount of discussions this spring, primarily because it hasn't really been a question of who will end up on the mound in late-game situations.

Erik Sabrowski and Shawn Armstrong will likely serve as setups for closer Cade Smith, while Hunter Gaddis, Matt Festa, Tim Herrin, Colin Holderman, Connor Brogdon and Peyton Pallette fill in the holes in the middle innings.

If Haddis ends up on the injured list to begin the season, there's a chance Cleveland turns to Kolby Allard, to take the final spot.