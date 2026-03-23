How Angel Martínez Has Solidified a Spot on the Guardians' Opening Day Roster

The Cleveland Guardians are just days away from the start of the 2026 MLB regular season.

And throughout the spring, countless players made their respective cases to make the Opening Day roster. However, none seemed to have made their impact more known than outfielder Angel Martínez.

The 24-year-old went out and solidified himself a spot in the big leagues to begin the upcoming season, slashing an incredibly efficient .350/.395/.850 for an OPS of 1.245. He also crushed a team-high four home runs.

One of the aspects of his game that makes him so special is his switch-hitting abilities, something he talked about with Guardians sideline reporter Andre Knott in the Cactus League finale.

"I mean, at the right side, just keep doing the same thing, you know, like go to the plate, do what I do," Martínez said. "At the left side, just like keep working my rhythm, like be on time and be able to just have fun, you know, like don't think too much and go out there and do what I do."

In 2025, Martínez batted .197 at the plate as a lefty and batted .279 at the plate as a righty, according to FanGraphs. While it's obvious that he's much better at the plate when squaring up a pitch as a right-handed hitter, he did actually knock more extra-base hits while on the left side, hitting 14 doubles, two triples and six home runs.

If he can come into a new season of play with better consistency on both sides of the plate, the Guardians are going to be much better off, especially considering they don't have many right-handed bats on the roster.

This spring, his play at the plate was a nice reassurance for the Guardians that they have a better-hitting outfield than they did in 2025. As long as he doesn't have many early-season slip-ups, he'll have a chance to lock down a long-term spot next to Steven Kwan and Chase DeLauter out in the grass.

The Excitement Surrounding Him Moving Forward

When Martínez was called up last year, he instantly showed flashes of power at the plate, something Cleveland could drastically use.

In his first two big league games, he knocked two doubles for three RBI, before going on a bit of a quiet spell. Then, to start the month of May, he flashed that power again, knocking both a double and a home run for two RBI in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Perhaps his biggest moment of 2025, though, came agains the Houston Astros in the middle of the summer. On July 8, he won the game for the Guardians by crushing a towering grand slam to secure an extra-innings victory on the road.

Moments like that are what make Martínez's future in the navy blue and red exciting.

It's not just his plate play, though, as his ability to be fluid defensively helps make a case that he could actually serve somewhat as a utility.

"I mean, for right now, wherever the teams need me," he said in a recent interview. "You know, if they need me in the infield, I'm able to play all the way around, also to end the outfield. So, wherever they need me, I will be there."

Angel Martínez joins @DreKnott in the 6th to talk readiness for the regular season! #GuardsSpring pic.twitter.com/mu5eHtGB1e — GuardsTV (@GuardsTV) March 22, 2026

The switch-hitting native of the Dominican Republic grinded his way through the minor league organization across three seasons before finally getting a chance to make his MLB debut.

And along the way, he made connections with countless other prospects, some of whom have gone step by step with him to the big leagues.

In his mid-game discussion with Knott, he spoke to how young the 2026 roster is and how they will have to band together to find sucess.

"I mean, we are young, but we've come through the minor league together," he said. "And we always dream of being together playing in the big league. So now that we're here, like we've got to make it happen."

Martínez and the Guardians are just days away from the new season, with hopes of surpassing the success the team achieved last year.