Guardians Announce Important Upcoming Spring Training Dates
Multiple inches of snow may be on the ground downtown over the last few weeks, along with arctic temperatures on the way, but the calendar still says that we're closing in on baseball season.
Spring Training is just around the corner, and the Cleveland Guardians announced some important information about their upcoming workouts.
February 11, 2025: Pitchers and catchers will officially report to the Guardians training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, to start their work for the 2025 season.
February 13, 2025: Once pitchers and catchers settle in, the group will hold their first official workout of Spring Training.
February 16, 2025: The rest of the position players will arrive at camp shortly after pitchers and catchers start. Everyone else is expected to report to camp on this date.
February 18, 2025: Once the Guardians get their entire crew together, they'll hold their first full-squad workout of Spring Training
February 20, 2025: The Guardians will hold their official picture day on this date. Fans will have the opportunity to see old friend Carlos Santana and newcomer Luis Ortiz in a Guardians uniform for the very first time.
Spring Training games will start soon after the Guardians complete these important dates. Cleveland opens Cactus League action against the Cincinnati Reds on February 22, 2025 (3:05 PM EST), at Goodyear Ballpark.
The Guardians have a lot of work to do to reclaim the top spot in the American League Central and get back to the ALCS, where they were eliminated just a season ago.
All of the work and preparation for the fall start in the spring, and that'll be here before we know it.