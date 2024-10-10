Guardians Announce Starting Lineup For ALDS Game 4
It's now or never for the Cleveland Guardians. Either the team will finally score some runs, and the pitching staff comes through to force a Game 5, or they'll head home while the Detroit Tigers advance to the ALCS.
Here's the starting lineup manager Stephen Vogt is going with for his first elimination game as manager.
1. LF Steven Kwan
2. DH Kyle Manzardo
3. 3B José Ramírez
4. 1B Josh Naylor
5. CF Lane Thomas
6. RF Will Brennan
7. 2B Andrés Giménez
8. C Bo Naylor
9. SS Brayan Rocchio
SP Tanner Bibee
This lineup isn't too different from a typical lineup that Vogt has used throughout the playoffs or during the regular season. However, who is starting isn't the question on everyone's mind. That would be who and when Vogt will pinch-hit for as the game goes on.
Kyle Manzardo and Will Brennan were both in Game 3's starting lineup. However, Vogt was quick to take them out when A.J. Hinch put a left-handed pitcher on the mound out of the bullpen, only to quickly go back to
These were questions many fans and analysts wanted the answers to after the game.
As for Cleveland's starting pitcher, there isn't anyone else you'd rather have on the mound in an elimination situation then Tanner Bibee. He's been the Guardians ace all season and pitched well against the Tigers in Game 1.
However, Cleveland has gotten fantastic performances from their rotation all series, but that doesn't matter if the Guardians don't get on the board. They need to start scoring some runs, or their season could be over in just a few hours.