Cleveland Guardians Announce Starting Pitcher For ALDS Game 1
While the Cleveland Guardians are still considering their roster for the 2024 ALDS, one position has been set for their postseason opener.
On Wednesday, Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti announced that Tanner Bibee will get the ball for Cleveland on Saturday against the winner of the AL Wild Card Series between the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros.
After Shane Bieber had his season unfortunately cut short due to Tommy John surgery, Bibee became Cleveland’s ace for this year.
The 25-year-old had another productive campaign following his AL Rookie of the Year runner-up season a year ago, leading the Guardians in innings pitched (173.2), strikeouts (187), and games started (31). He also recorded a 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and .230 opposing average, surrendering just 44 walks.
Bibee has made four starts against Detroit this season, going 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA, 19 strikeouts, and four walks, allowing 11 runs (all earned) in 22 innings of work. He fared very well in his two most recent starts against the Tigers on July 24 and 29. The right-hander allowed a combined three earned runs and one walk, while throwing six strikeouts across 11 innings in two Guardians wins.
Bibee did not make any starts against Houston this year, but he did face the Astros once last season on the road. The right-hander did not record a decision on August 2, 2023. He allowed seven hits, two runs (both earned), and four walks, while throwing four strikeouts in an eventual 3-2 defeat.
Time will ultimately tell what the rest of Cleveland’s ALDS starting rotation will look like, as the team has until Saturday to finalize its 26-man roster for the upcoming series.