Guardians Urged To Swing Blockbuster Trade For Star Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians need starting pitching more than anything else this offseason, but they probably don't have the financial resources to make any major additions in free agency.
As a result, the Guardians may need to explore the trade market, and Michael Brakebill of FanSided has proposed a very interesting candidate for the club: Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen.
The Diamondbacks are apparently looking to move some pitchers over the winter, meaning that Gallen could potentially be on the move.
The right-hander would certainly be costly, but Brakebill feels that Cleveland may have the pieces to get something done.
"Luckily, Cleveland has a strong farm system," Brakebill wrote. "With five top-100 prospects, they can create an enticing package for Gallen, who has just one remaining year on his deal. They will need to be willing to part with some of their prospect currency to keep their foot on the gas because they will unlikely go after top-tier talent in free agency."
Gallen is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he went 14-6 with a 3.65 ERA while allowing 133 hits and registering 156 strikeouts over 148 innings of work.
The 29-year-old began his big-league career with the Miami Marlins in 2019 but was dealt to Arizona in a deal that sent Jazz Chisholm to the Marlins midway through his debut season.
Gallen has emerged as a frontline starter in the desert, and in 2023, he made an All-Star appearance after going 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA, surrendering just 188 hits while fanning 220 hitters across 210 frames. He finished third in NL Cy Young award voting for his efforts.
The Somerdale, N.J. native owns a lifetime 3.29 ERA while striking out 9.8 batters per nine innings.