Cleveland Guardians bring back Austin Hedges, MLB's most misunderstood player
One of the best things about the baseball offseason is that there is plenty of room for overreaction. Whether positive or negative, because baseball is a vastly regional sport, and the season is so long, fans become extreme die-hards and question and criticize most moves front offices make.
In a small market like Cleveland, these moves are even more analyzed given the front office's long history of refusing to make big splashes during the offseason. Late Tuesday night, the Guardians announced they were resigning veteran catcher Austin Hedges to another one year, $4 million contract.
The reaction was... well mixed to say the best, with some accounts posting a positive reaction like this:
But the greater response on social media was negative, with many fans being upset with spending money on an aging back up catcher, who at times can be a black hole offensively.
In order to really understand the value of someone like Hedges you have to truly be a baseball nerd, and understand what it takes to get through the grind of a six month plus season.
In modern sports, where the direction of franchises is rightfully driven by analytics penciling Hedges in for 150-200 at bats doesn't seem to make sense, which is why Hedges may just be the most misunderstood player in baseball.
There is no quantifiable stat for being a "glue guy" or a "clubhouse guy" but successful teams have them. You need someone who is goofy, can keep things light when a team is struggling, and also knows when to be serious and help guys to lock in.
The matter of fact is this. Hedges is beloved in that clubhouse and there is a reason for it, and this is evidenced by little things like the fact that the pitching staff chipped in to buy Hedges a Justin Herbert signed helmet.
Yes even wildly successful teams like the Yankees need "glue guys.' Don't believe it? Google Brett Gardner's numbers and ask yourself why he stuck around for so long, and why players like Aaron Judge admire him so much. Albeit a much more successful offensive player than Hedges, but the concept remains the same.
Hedges also provides immeasurable defensive value in handling what is still a relatively young pitching staff, and truly understands the way manger Stephen Vogt thinks (at time they seem like kindred spirits). There is a reason why so many former managers are journeyman catchers, and it is because they see the whole picture of the game in ways that no one else can, they are in control.
On the other hand, with no proven track record of offseason spending, fans frustration is understandable.
Spending this money on Hedges, instead of addressing real issues on this team is a valid concern. Hedges is never going to be one of your top 5 players, and the at bats can be painful and frustrating, but if fans understood the value he did bring, then perhaps this signing might be better received.