Cleveland Guardians' Chances of Trade for Blue Jays' Bo Bichette Just Increased
The Cleveland Guardians have long been connected as potential trade suitors for Toronto Blue Jays star shortstop Bo Bichette. With the MLB trade deadline coming up on July 30th, the Guardians are without a doubt looking to make a move or two.
Bichette would be a dream addition ahead of the deadline.
While he just went on the 10-day injured list due to a calf strain, a recent report gave Cleveland a much better chance to pull off a trade for Bichette.
As reported by MLB insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Blue Jays are expected to consider trade offers for players under contract past the 2024 season. Obviously, Bichette fits into that category.
If he actually is available, the Guardians should do everything they can to acquire him.
At 26 years old, Bichette would fit the Cleveland timeline perfectly. He could help them win now, but would also be a long-term piece for the future.
During the 2024 season thus far, Bichette has struggled compared to what he normally produces. He has hit .223/.276/.321 to go along with four home runs and 30 RBI. However, his production from the past gives hope for a major turnaround.
Back in 2023, he played in 135 games, batting .306/.339/.475 and also hit 20 home runs and drove in 73 RBI. In both 2021 and 2022 he hit over .290 and was very productive in other areas as well.
Making a trade for Bichette would not come cheap. The Guardians would have to pay up to get him. However, he offers legitimate star potential for the future and would fill the shortstop position for years to come.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Cleveland ends up doing in the next week and a half. They have pieces to make a big move if they choose to do so. The Guardians could also focus on making a smaller move or two to simply improve the roster.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors attached to Cleveland. Bichette is likely going to be one of them if Toronto is actually open to moving him for the right price.