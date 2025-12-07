Cleveland Guardians top-ranked outfield prospect boosting stock in winter ball

It's always been known that the Cleveland Guardians have a talented farm system.

Year after year, someone emerges as a future everyday starter in the big leagues who's tearing it up down in the minors. For a team like Cleveland, which is looking to get stronger heading into the upcoming season, intriguing and talented prospects can be used as trade bait.

This offseason, outfielder Jaison Chourio, who's ranked as the No. 5 prospect in Cleveland's minor league system, has been surging in winter ball. He's currently hitting an impressive .317 with an on-base percentage of .402.

He's also tacked on five doubles, one triple and two home runs, all while showcasing his speed on the base paths with 11 stolen bases. His keen eye has helped him to be so effective, being on display with a mark of 17 walks to 19 strikeouts.

Guardians CF prospect Jaison Chourio is killing it in LVBP play this winter



Chourio is now hitting .317 on the season .402 OBP and a .844 OPS #GuardsBallpic.twitter.com/ePLrY3jMUc — SleeperGuardians (@SleeperGuards) December 6, 2025

The 20-year-old outfielder who bats righty, has been playing with the Guardians since 2022, where he spent time with the team's fall ball rookie team. At such a young age he looked promising, batting .280/.446/.401 for an OPS of .847.

Any teen who's putting up numbers like that is certainly going to turn heads.

And as the Guardians look to make a splash this offseason, if they need to, Chourio would be the perfect sweetener to a trade package.

In 2025, Chourio spent time with the Guardians' rookie ball team and with the High-A Lake County Captains. On the season, he put up a slashing line of .237/.379/.286 for an OPS of .665. It's obvious he's not fully polished yet, especially when he's not even at the legal age to drink in the United States, but he's got the intangibles to be a legitimate star down the road.

According to the MLB Pipeline profile on him, Chourio's speed and game IQ are what make him so intriguing.

"Chourio has plus speed and is aggressive on the bases, stealing 78 bags in 95 attempts (82.1 percent) during his first 186 games as a pro," his profile reads. "His instincts translate into good reads and routes in center field, where he's at least a solid defender. His range and arm strength allow him to handle any outfield spot with ease."

In the outfield, he spent most of his time in center, primarily due to such characteristics. He logged 505.2 innings there for a fielding percentage of 98.6%. He made very little mistakes as he recorded 136 putouts and had a range factor per game of 2.41.

He's still probably 3-5 years away from being ready to play in the majors, making him a long-term prospect for any organization to have.

Unfortunately, with Cleveland trying to make moves this offseason and bolster the roster, Chourio may end up being used as a promising piece to sweeten up a deal that involves someone much more beneficial to the short-term success of the team.

One trade that has continued to grab headlines involves the St. Louis Cardinals' utility man, Brendan Donovan, who the Guardians could instantly use. As St. Louis looks to rebound and rebuild following a few strugglesome campaigns, a player like Chourio would give them future hope for big-league contributions.

The Guardians will hopefully continue to keep their eyes out for surging prospects throughout winter ball, along with anyone across the league that becomes available in the offseason.

Heading into 2026, the team certainly needs to bolster both the arms and bats on the major league roster.