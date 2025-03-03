Guardians Coaching Staff Appear Encouraged With Shane Bieber's Rehab
The Cleveland Guardians are depending on Shane Bieber returning to the starting rotation sometime in the summer months to stabilize what could again be an unpredictable group during the 2025 season.
Bieber is roughly 11 months removed from Tommy John surgery but has already made strong progress in his rehab.
The former Cy Young winner threw his first official bullpen since the surgery at the beginning of spring training, and he keeps progressing from there.
Cleveland's coaching staff appears very encouraged by Bieber's progress and appearance on the mound.
Guardians associate manager Craig Albernaz pointed out, "His [bullpen sessions] have been right where he needs to be. Free and easy delivery, power in the strike zone. His velocity is there, too, which is nice to see. Right now at every turn, every checkpoint, he's answered the bell."
Cleveland's legendary pitching coach, Carl Willis, made comments similar to Albernaz's regarding Bieber's rehab.
"The ball's just jumping out of his hand," pitching coach Carl Willis said. "I think it's a testament to Shane Bieber and him knowing his delivery. We're excited what we're seeing now, but we're still trying to make sure we stay the course and don't jump the gun," said Willis (quote via MLB.com's Steve Stockmar).
Hearing this type of feedback so early in spring training is such an encouraging sign for Bieber and the Guardians. So far, it appears that everything is going as planned for the former All-Star to hopefully return at some point during the first half of the season.
That said, there still doesn't appear to be a target date or timeline for Bieber's return.
