Cleveland Guardians Bullpen Vulnerable In Critical Area

The Cleveland Guardians bullpen lacks depth in one key area.

Tommy Wild

Oct 18, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Erik Sabrowski (62) pitches in the third inning against the New York Yankees during game four of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images
It's hard to argue that the Cleveland Guardians have one of, if not the best, bullpen in MLB heading into the 2025 season.

The key pieces of their league-leading 2.57 reliever ERA will return this season, and the front office has even added more depth to the bullpen, too.

However, the reliever core isn't free of its flaws, and the Guardians are vulnerable in one key area heading into Opening Day: their lack of left-handed arms in their bullpen.

As it stands, Tim Herrin is the only healthy southpaw available for Cleveland.

Sam Hentges underwent shoulder surgery over the offseason and will more than likely miss the entire 2025 season.

The other left-handed arm the Guardians finished with last year was Erik Sabrowski.

However, Stephen Vogt revealed late last week that "Sabrowski was feeling a little bit of soreness, so we're going to help him back a little bit. So, he's on a later progression, like we had mentioned. No big alarms yet, but we wanted to make sure we checked all of those boxes before getting him into a game."

Tim Herrin (29) throws the ball
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tim Herrin (29) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of an MLB game at Progressive Field, Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Guardians shouldn't be worried about Herrin not being able to get them big outs. He was one of the best left-handed and overall relievers in MLB last season. He recorded a 1.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and a 2.86 FIP.

However, Vogt must be careful how much he uses Herrin so he doesn't become overworked early in the season.

With Hentges out the season and Sabrowski's status unknown, it will be interesting to see how Vogt constructs his bullpen.

Perhaps Joey Cantillo or Logan Allen will make the Opening Day roster as a reliever, giving the Guardians another left-handed option besides Herrin.

Cleveland's bullpen is largely elite, but only having one true lefty is something to monitor as spring training continues and the season starts.

