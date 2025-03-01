Cleveland Guardians Bullpen Vulnerable In Critical Area
It's hard to argue that the Cleveland Guardians have one of, if not the best, bullpen in MLB heading into the 2025 season.
The key pieces of their league-leading 2.57 reliever ERA will return this season, and the front office has even added more depth to the bullpen, too.
However, the reliever core isn't free of its flaws, and the Guardians are vulnerable in one key area heading into Opening Day: their lack of left-handed arms in their bullpen.
As it stands, Tim Herrin is the only healthy southpaw available for Cleveland.
Sam Hentges underwent shoulder surgery over the offseason and will more than likely miss the entire 2025 season.
The other left-handed arm the Guardians finished with last year was Erik Sabrowski.
However, Stephen Vogt revealed late last week that "Sabrowski was feeling a little bit of soreness, so we're going to help him back a little bit. So, he's on a later progression, like we had mentioned. No big alarms yet, but we wanted to make sure we checked all of those boxes before getting him into a game."
The Guardians shouldn't be worried about Herrin not being able to get them big outs. He was one of the best left-handed and overall relievers in MLB last season. He recorded a 1.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and a 2.86 FIP.
However, Vogt must be careful how much he uses Herrin so he doesn't become overworked early in the season.
With Hentges out the season and Sabrowski's status unknown, it will be interesting to see how Vogt constructs his bullpen.
Perhaps Joey Cantillo or Logan Allen will make the Opening Day roster as a reliever, giving the Guardians another left-handed option besides Herrin.
Cleveland's bullpen is largely elite, but only having one true lefty is something to monitor as spring training continues and the season starts.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Star Pitcher Unveils Shocking Injury Revelation
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Announce Injury Update On Relief Pitcher
MORE: Guardians Predicted to Swing Big Trade for Breakout Pitcher
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Starting Pitcher Has Perfect Spring Debut
MORE: MLB Analyst Believes Guardians Prospect Could Have Surprise Season