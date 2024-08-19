Cleveland Guardians Could Revisit Trade Talks For All-Star Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians had been rumored as a potential destination for Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet prior to the MLB trade deadline, but Crochet ended up staying put.
There were some concerns about Crochet around the league, namely his potential lack of availability for the playoffs due to an innings limit.
However, the hot stove may heat up around Crochet again in the offseason, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Crochet is apparently "attracting plenty of interest" from clubs scouting him for a potential trade this coming winter, Nightengale says.
No specific teams were mentioned, but you have to figure that the Guardians will at least be in the mix given their dire need for starting pitching.
While Cleveland boasts one of the best records in baseball this year, it also lays claim to one of the league's worst starting rotations. Further complicating the matter for the Guardians is that Shane Bieber—who is sidelined for the season due to Tommy John surgery—is slated to hit free agency.
Cleveland would almost certainly prefer not to go into 2025 with the same rotation it currently owns, so Crochet could represent a viable trade candidate for the squad.
Of course, Crochet will be very pricy, especially given that the Guardians are an AL Central rival of the White Sox.
Crochet has gone 6-9 with a 3.61 ERA this season, allowing 103 hits and registering 176 strikeouts over 124.2 innings of work. He has the best strikeout rate in baseball, logging 12.9 punchouts per nine innings. He also earned an All-Star selection.
That being said, the 25-year-old certainly comes with some risk attached.
Crochet was a reliever prior to 2024 and has a Tommy John surgery in his rearview mirror. He had only thrown a combined 73 innings over his first four MLB campaigns between 2020 and 2023.
Taking those things into consideration, the notoriously conservative Guardians will surely approach any potential pursuit of Crochet with the utmost caution.