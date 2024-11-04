Guardians Could Consider Trading Star to NL Central Team
The Cleveland Guardians are entering what could be a very interesting offseason.
After coming up just short of the World Series, could the Guardians look to be more aggressive than they have been in recent years? They also have some decisions to make about the way their roster is currently set up.
Obviously, the biggest question will be whether or not they can re-sign starting pitcher Shane Bieber. Then, they will need to decide what they want to do at first base.
Josh Naylor, the current starter, could become available for trade. Kyle Manzardo is ready to take over the position and Naylor could net Cleveland some great value in a trade.
With that in mind, the question becomes, what teams could have interest in making a trade for Naylor?
One team that makes sense is the Seattle Mariners, a team we have already touched on as a potential trade suitor. However, there is a National League Central team that could have interest as well.
Another team to keep an eye on could be the Pittsburgh Pirates. They have a need at first base and they're also a team looking to power their way back into postseason contention.
Naylor is coming off of a quality season with the Guardians. He played in 152 games with Cleveland, hitting 31 home runs to go along with 108 RBI. Naylor also posted a slash line of .243/.320/.456.
At just 27 years old, Naylor is going to be a bat that quite a few teams could have interest in. He has the potential to be a team's long-term answer at first base.
Of course, the Guardians could simply opt to keep Naylor around and figure out a place to move Manzardo. Naylor was one of their most productive bats throughout the course of the 2024 season.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Cleveland ends up doing this offseason. They could be very active and fans should expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the franchise.