Guardians Linked to Potential All-Star Trade With AL Rival
The Cleveland Guardians have a lot of decisions to make this offseason, and while the Guardians did just finish three wins shy of a World Series appearance, we know that they tend to be a rather frugal franchise.
So, could the Guardians potentially trade one of their top players this offseason?
Andres Chavez of Guardians Nation feels it's a possibility and thinks that the idea of trading All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners is actually plausible.
"The Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners reportedly talked to the Guardians about a deal last off-season," Chavez wrote. "While the Cubs went out and acquired Michael Busch, the Bucs and M’s still need first base help."
Chavez adds that he feels the year Naylor just had makes him more likely to be dealt, which actually does make sense given that he is slated to hit free agency after next season.
Naylor slashed .243/.320/.456 with 31 home runs and 108 RBI over 633 plate appearances this year, representing the best season of his career from a counting numbers perspective.
In 2023, the 27-year-old registered a .308/.354/.489 slash line to go along with 17 homers and 97 RBI across 495 trips to the dish, so he was actually a bit more efficient two years ago.
That being said, there is no doubt that 2024 was Naylor's most impactful campaign, and it gives him considerable value on the trade market.
Of course, Naylor is a bit one-dimensional, as he is not much of a defender and is certainly not a threat on the basepaths. However, a team looking for a big bat in the middle of the order—like the Mariners—would almost certainly be willing to part with decent assets for him.
All of that being said, given how much Cleveland struggled offensively itself at times this past season, you would think the Guardians would want to add offense; not subtract it.