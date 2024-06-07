What Is Guardians' Current Plan With Daniel Schneemann?
Versatility has been a calling card of the Cleveland Guardians this season.
David Fry has played just about everywhere in the field, Tyler Freeman transitioned from a top prospect as an infielder to a productive outfield bat, and even Gabriel Arias has gotten reps just about everywhere.
With that being said, it only makes sense that one of Cleveland’s recent call-ups is a player who is adaptable given different situations.
Daniel Schneemann made his debut for the Guardians on Sunday at second base. The next game he started was at shortstop where he looked comfortable fielding ground balls. Then on Thursday, he started in center field and made a nice sliding catch.
Bouncing around the field, playing different positions, and being a utility player for the Guardians appears to be the plan with Schneeman as of now.
Stephen Vogt said prior to Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals (before it was postponed) that getting Schneemann playing time around the diamond will help him in the long run.
“He’s a really good athlete,” said Vogt. “We saw him a couple of times in spring training go out there, [with JT Maguire] taking him out there got some work, talking to Andy Tracy, and you know [Daniel Robertson] in the AAA system he’s comfortable out [in center field]. He looks good, he’s an athlete. I think, for me, like just trying to get his feet wet, get him comfortable playing every day, getting him in there. He’s not going to play every day just like very few guys of our guys do, but I think it’s important to keep him going.”
Vogt continued, “I trust him anywhere he goes on the field because of what I’ve heard from our PD group, because of the development that he’s had and reports that I get. So, hundred percent confident in him out there.”
The other factor of this is the at-bats Schneemann has put together so far this season. He’s recorded three hits in his first eight plate appearances and the quality of AB’s has been there too.
As long as Schneemann keeps up this offensive production and continues to be another versatile piece for the Guardians then he’ll have a spot with the team moving forward.