Three prospects the Guardians could take with the No. 19 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft

While the Cleveland Guardians have not done much so far in the MLB Winter Meetings, the Cleveland faithful do have one thing to be excited about: the 2026 MLB Draft.

The top spots in the draft are owned by the Chicago White Sox at No. 1, the Tampa Bay Rays at No. 2 and the Minnesota Twins at No. 3. With Cleveland being 16 picks behind the top three, they will certainly keep their eyes on who the in-division Twins end up with.

On Tuesday, Dec. 9, the Guardians found out they would be picking at the No. 19 spot in the draft. The pick, while being a bit further down the board than they'd probably liked, still gives them a good chance to get a value pick to keep the farm system alive and exciting.

Here are three intriguing talents the Guardians could take with their first-round pick:

1. Eric Becker - Shortstop

It's obvious the Guardians are looking to lock down the future of their infield. Just two years ago, the team selected the polarizing Travis Bazzana, who's making his way through the minor league system quickly, so this draft it makes sense to find his future mate.

Becker is one of the best hitters in the class, coming into the draft with a slashing line of .366/.459/.637 in two seasons at the University of Virginia. He's showcased a knack for getting on base and hitting with power, something that would be a nice addition to the shortstop position in the Guardians' organization.

One of the exciting things about Becker is his ability to play all throughout the infield, registering stops at third base, second base and shortstop at Virginia and in summer league ball with Harwich, making him a versatile addition to any team that takes him.

The only question: will he be available this far down the board?

2. Tyler Bell - Shortstop

Bell is the safer option to prepare for, especially due to the fact that Becker's stock will probably continue to rise as the draft approaches.

Fortunately, Bell's skillset's aren't that far off from Becker's.

He was initially taken by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2024 draft, but opted to attend college at the University of Kentucky to remain loyal. The decision drastically increased his worth, pushing him into the first round as he slashed .296/.385/.522. He's also a switch-hitter, making him a high-floor player with plenty of upside.

If Becker is off the board, the Guardians wouldn't blink twice with the chance to snag Bell as Bazzana's future fielding mate.

3. Logan Schmidt - Left-Handed Pitcher

Now, if the Guardians aren't in the market to grab a shortstop, which they probably will be, or if no value shortstops remain in the first round, Schmidt isn't a bad option here.

The left-handed pitcher is one of the most promising lefties in the draft. After a surprisingly impressive summer campaign, he launched his way up draft boards. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he towers over batters on the mound with a three-pitch mix.

This summer, he also developed a higher velocity on his pitches, bumping up from the range of 93-94 to 94-97. He also packs in a 78-81 slider, which has a nasty three-quarter shake, and a breaking ball.

Schmidt has a lot of potential at the next level and could continue the Guardians' pipeline of having good arms.